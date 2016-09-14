Good Hotel allows guests to give back to society

In the hospitality industry, the customer always comes first. While this mantra still rings true at the Good Hotel, it’s there that the emphasis on customer wellbeing goes hand in hand with a firm commitment to staff. Founded in 2012 by Dutch entrepreneur Marten Dresen, Good Hospitality led to a floating hotel which is based on a social business model that encompasses not only staff and guests, but also products and investors. As well as working with local NGOs and educational institutions, the Good Hotel employs people from disadvantaged communities, who receive training that prepares them for five-star service. Dresen’s social focus has not gone unnoticed in the industry. His drive to reinvest all profits in the business, in education and in the promotion of entrepreneurship won the Good Hotel the ‘Rebel Award for greatest innovation/disruption’.



The lodgings’ latest venture, which began in July 2015 on Amsterdam’s Westerdoksdijk, is its relocation to London; the hotel is setting sail at the time of writing. A permanent Good Hotel recently opened its doors in Antigua, Guatemala, and Amsterdam will welcome a grounded version in 2017. Considering the fact that the excesses of high-end luxury often border on frivolity, the Good Hotel looks like an excellent way to tip back the scales, gain some semblance of balance and provide guests with an up-market retreat that’s proud to contribute to a better world.







goodhotelamsterdam.com

goodhotellondon.com



Photos Chris Baker



