Happening 2 out soon: dive into the exploration of event design

AMSTERDAM – Frame’s next publication follows in the footsteps of its successful former edition and will be out soon. This inspiring book is a visual feast of over 60 global event designs – a must-read for brand innovators and identity wizards. Pre-order your copy now to get 20% discount before its release on 27 December 2016!

Happening 2 showcases every type of event experience in the broadest sense possible, from fashion shows to festivals and exhibitions to exclusive product launches. The full spectrum of design approaches – from the sparkling to the robust – is showcased.

Instead of explaining how to organise an event, Happening 2 focuses on the design and reveals how the studios translated the initial concept into an eye-catching show. The book highlights unforgettable events that took place all around the globe, created by a diverse group of designers including Bureau Betak, Bompas & Parr, MVRDV, Snarkitecture and teamLab.

Collating the stunning visuals that captured the essence of a whole host of tempting temporary shows into this inspiring volume, ensures the innovative events continue to live-on and be appreciated and enjoyed to the fullest.

Don’t miss the chance to pre-order your copy today in the online Frame store for only €55.20 (regular price €69): http://frame.shop/happening-2

Orders will be shipped immediately after the release date.