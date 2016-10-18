Hermès celebrates its 80th anniversary with laundromat pop-up stores plastered in orange

PARIS – Hermès launches a series of pop-up laundromats to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its signature silk scarves. The concept stores will be spread all over the world in cities such as Amsterdam, Munich, Strasbourg and Kyoto.



Existing scarves get a new lease of life thanks to washing machines; the products are reinvented with a blue or pink rinse before being placed in a dryer that can return its authentic softness. Orange, Hermès’ signature colour, spans the entire interior. Every inch of the room, from the walls to the display units, are covered in the bold hue. In addition, orange-tinted window lighting floods the colour onto the street beyond.



Visitors also have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition anniversary collection. The designers revisited the archives and retrieved signature patterns, reproducing a selection that celebrates the brand’s 80 years. Among the designs are the original Brides de Gala and Quadrige, revamped in a variation of nine dip-dyed shades. To maintain authenticity in the collection, all of the scarves are made and produced in the brand’s Lyon workshops.







