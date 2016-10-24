History emerges from the earth of southern Moravia

PAVLOV — Thanks to a complex of settlements from the Palaeolithic era, the area of Lower Věstonice and Pavlov in southern Moravia in the Czech Republic is one of the most interesting archaeological sites in Europe. Many of these artefacts, including the famous Venus of Dolní Věstonice, discovered in 1925, can now be appreciated in the recently opened Archeopark in Pavlov.



The architecture of the new museum – its exhibits include many significant archaeological findings and a prehistoric burial ground – is imbedded in the earth, like the life of the Palaeolithic people that it showcases. Local architects Radko Květ and Pavel Pijáček envisioned their project as a semi-buried space with several concrete volumes, sharply-shaped skylights and openings that penetrate the ground, appearing in the landscape as a prehistoric architecture of dolmens and menhirs.



Inside, this modern museum grotto gives the impression of a monolithic concrete space with a wooden floor. Differences in ceiling heights create the idea of a subterranean landscape. From the main hall visitors can enter smaller, often deliberately claustrophobic spaces that resemble caves, where exquisite archaeological finds are exhibited.



An interactive digital exposition and animations by Brno-based graphic studio Pixl-e are complemented with wall murals by Czech illustrator Michal Bačák and a relief by artist Petr Písařík.











Photos courtesy of Radko Květ/Gabriel Dvořák



Article originally published in Mark magazine issue #64