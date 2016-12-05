Hongjie Yang concocts an alternative aesthetic from a union of art, nature and science

EINDHOVEN – Following his participation at the Dutch Invertuals exhibition at DDW this year, Frame caught up with Hongjie Yang to discuss lab-grown human materials, alternative aesthetics and the future of the industry.

----------

Your Semi-Human Vase fuses nature and culture. What potential do you see for a design-related approach to science?

Hongjie Yang: Collaborations between science and design can be really inspiring, especially for the designers and scientists involved. Scientific research brings about so much innovation, but the emerging discoveries often elude our grasp. I’m interested in finding alternative aesthetics that can reflect current conditions, raise questions and provoke. People can be quite critical of the results, but that’s exactly the reaction I’m looking for.







The Primitive Collection suggests that lab-grown human material is a source of new opportunities for designers and artisans. What moral implications might this entail?

Moral ideas within a society evolve over time; it’s an ongoing process. The world needs daring people who are not afraid to provoke. Sometimes the outcome of a provocation is not something we want. As a designer, I think it’s important to be responsible, but I don’t want a sense of responsibility to limit my work. Designers have a duty to act as provocateurs. In the case of the Primitive Collection, human-derived materials offer completely new aesthetics and relationships with objects that also contain nonhuman components. It’s a subject worth exploring.







How can speculative design impact the future of the industry?

I don’t want to be labelled – to be associated with a specific approach to design. Some people say my work is speculative, but I often behave more like a trend researcher. I’m interested in content, in research contexts and in the creation of aesthetic references. You could say that I’m on the edge of imaging, but I believe my explorations are capable of influencing the future of the industry.



Synthesis Monolith hides its construction and blends the natural with the man-made. What implications might this series of objects have for the way people value design in the future?

We are gradually heading towards a place where nature and culture are intertwined. It’s already happening in many industries, which regard such a step as the ultimate solution for an unsustainable world. The ‘old’ way of making is collapsing. We need to collaborate with nature, and technology is providing possibilities for doing so. What kind of world are we entering? I’m here to illustrate this new world, in various ways. Synthesis Monolith is my manifesto – a totem. It symbolizes a belief in what we worship.







Photos Ronald Smits



hongjieyang.nl