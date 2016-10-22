Hospitality destination Oddsson gets dosed in design extremes with a playful twist

REYKJAVIK – Design studio Döðlur's concept for Oddsson Ho(s)tel, located in Iceland's capital, takes on a mix of design extremes, putting them in a melting pot and producing a simple yet very powerful idea.







The brief was to inject a fresh feel into a well-known building downtown, a historic warehouse from the 1940s. The designers, led by Daniel Atlason and Hordur Kristbjornsson, were given freedom to create a unique and daring hospitality destination.







The result is a vivid and eye-catching space combining industrial elements with cult design classics. The interior radiates freshness, playfulness and originality. Smartly combining minimalist and brutalist designs, the space is filled with Döðlur's own eclectic aesthetic and custom pieces, standing next to a collection of rare design furniture from the likes of Pierre Jeanneret, Tomasso Barbi, Augusto Bozzi and Ettore Sottsass – a special collection that took two years to complete.







The custom-made pieces are inspired by the creativity that can be found in factories where leftover materials are used to create simple and raw yet beautiful furniture. This creativity with a twist extends to other spaces in the hostel where, for example, the team placed a luxurious hotel suite next to the bunk beds and installed a soundproofed karaoke room in the middle of a fine-dining restaurant.





Photos Ari Magg.



dodlur.is



------------



This project will appear in Night Fever 5 which will be released in December. This book jam-packed with inspiring hospitality design projects showcasing destinations to drink, dine and dream. It will be available for order via our website here: http://store.frameweb.com/night-fever-5