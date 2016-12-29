HOTELS readers' choice: top projects of 2016

This year hospitality responded to the emerging niche target groups in the world of travel; hostels focus on social interaction for millennials, the flashpackers are met with a dash of luxury, and eco-conscious sightseers are provided with tailor-made recycling tools. Check out Frameweb’s most-viewed hotels and hostels in 2016 – although perhaps you’ll end up wanting to check in.



1. DesignAgency – Generator Hostel



AMSTERDAM – Spanning 12 locations worldwide, the latest addition to the Generator brand portfolio resides in Amsteram’s Oosterpark. By maintaining the historic charm of the pre-existing zoological museum and instilling a sprinkle of Dutch culture, Toronto’s DesignAgency strives to make the hostel feel like it truly belongs to its host city.







2. UDS – Bunka Hostel



TOKYO – Bunka Hostel hosts a new generation of sightseers, the so-called ‘flashpackers’ that have more money than backpackers and expect a little luxury while away from home. The hospitality spot, owned by Space Design and designed by UDS, depicts a contemporary vision of Japanese culture and a sense of shared comfort.







3. Hotel Cappuccino



SEOUL – With a touch of elegance and flair, Hotel Cappuccino in Seoul endeavours to transform the notion of responsibility into something ‘cool’. Catering to the eco-conscious traveller, the venue offers an array of well-tailored rooms alongside spaces dedicated to ‘free-cycling’ and ‘up-cycling’.







4. Ministry of Design – Coo Hostel



SINGAPORE – Boutique-style Coo Hostel utilizes digital platforms and chatrooms to boost social interaction among its guests. By tapping into the minds of millennials, Coo’s target group, Ministry of Design has created a place where like-minded travellers can connect and explore.







5. Patricia Urquiola – Room Mate Hotel



MILAN – Room Mate’s chain of hotels is renowned for assigning a mascot persona to each of its locations. Patricia Urquiola tackled the Milanese outpost with Giuila in mind. A scenographer at the city’s Teatro alla Scala, Giulia is described as ‘curious, meticulous and exciting’.







