How ten female designers are changing the game

PARIS – Every day, women all over the world are proving that no longer can a woman’s (economic or physical) place be restricted to the home. Yet for all the exasperating platitudes about ‘a house needing a woman’s touch,’ we do need women to design and create for our living places – simply because our lives are shaped by the spaces we inhabit and by the objects we surround ourselves with, and such a task is too important to leave entirely to either half of the population.

From 2 May to 19 May, Eyes on Talents will be presenting an exhibition highlighting exemplary work from ten female designers across Europe. Ranging from poetic pieces to statement designs, the Game ChangHer exhibition at the Valorization of Innovation in Furnishing (VIA) aims to springboard its mixture of star power and emerging talents onto an equal footing in the design world. In this spirit, the exhibition is accompanied by a pop-up store where the designers can show and sell their work – allowing them to earn revenue, not just pats on the back.

As an online platform for brands to discover and connect with top creatives from visual disciplines, Eyes on Talents is uniquely placed to organize and curate the exhibit. Readers may recall that Frame has collaborated with Eyes on Talents to present a selection of award-winning creatives in the Talents section of previous issues of the magazine (see Frame #110 and Frame #111).

Now, in partnership with the D’Days 2017, Eyes on Talents celebrates ten Game ChangHers in a playful journey staged by Ioanna Vautrin. The creative and recreational 300-sq-m playground invites visitors to explore the universality of design through a prism of feminine power with the following designers:

Aurélie Vial

Constance Guisset

Camille Flammarion

Ionna Vautrin

Victoria Gravelier

Katrin Greiling

Julie Richoz

Ana Mir

Elodie Rampazzo

Claire Lavabre

The exhibit will include work such as the playful, shapeshifting Angelin lamp by Constance Guisset, the prototype of which was exhibited at the Galeries Lafayette in 2010.