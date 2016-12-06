Hublot Design Prize winner Christophe Guberan invests familiar materials with new meaning

Which materials are you currently researching, and why?

CHRISTOPHE GUBERAN: I’m interested in all sorts, especially the very familiar ones like paper, wood and textiles. I like to explore the possibilities that new technologies offer for using or combining their properties in fresh ways. Currently, I’m working with an interaction designer. We’re developing our own machines and processes, which will enable us to experiment and interact with various materials. I’m also collaborating with Skylar Tibbits on active materials at MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab, which has grown quite a bit in recent years.



You studied industrial design at ÉCAL, and now you’re predominantly a researcher. Is product design a secondary concern? I’ve chosen to dedicate a few years to research, but I have kept my designer’s standpoint. My goal is to use the results of my research to develop real-life objects.







Ideally, how would you combine materials research and product design? I think this kind of research is very interesting to a lot of companies – sportswear manufacturers, for example. Ideally, I’d love to be able to collaborate with industry to design and make specific objects, while also retaining the freedom to continue exploring materials independently.



You seem to start from fairly simple observations – the effect of water on a material, for instance. What inspires you to pursue a given direction? Intuition plays a very important role in my working process. I find it crucial to tinker and to keep a playful attitude in order to discover a new approach.



What commercial applications has your work had so far? Several companies have shown an interest in our research, but it takes time to really implement an idea. Sometimes, research is just a way to initiate a collaboration or to start a totally new project. The fact that I was awarded the Hublot Design Prize shows that the enthusiasm is really there. I hope I can use this opportunity to develop commercial applications.







You work mainly with academic institutions. Should design companies invest more in materials research? It would be good to see companies pay more attention to scientific developments. Product design is constantly changing, and it sometimes needs to reinvent itself. Working with materials is a way to do that. Today’s designer can work on a very small scale, on the material itself, and this can have a direct effect on the final product. Companies are not always conscious of the opportunities this type of research can open up.



What are the biggest obstacles to the adoption of the materials you research? The materials are still experimental, and the production processes need to be stabilized and standardized before they can be used in an industrial context. For example, I’m working a lot with 3D printers. They are great tools to use for research, but are not yet suited to large-scale production. Once you have an idea for the use of a material, you have to rethink the whole production process.



What would your dream material be? Actually, I’m more focused on the new technologies that would allow us to realize our dreams using existing materials.







christopheguberan.ch