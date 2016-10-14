Humbert & Poyet adopts an opulent art deco style for the 55 Croisette boutique

PARIS – Luxury boutique 55 Croisette has opened its first store in Paris. Well known for fusing art and fashion, the brand appointed Humbert & Poyet with the interior design, selecting the firm for its meticulous and elegant portfolio.







The designers opted for a timeless black-and-white space adorned with gold accents, vivid patterns and high-quality materials – a combination that sings ‘art-deco opulence’. Raw materials placed next to statement-making decorative elements – such as a centrepiece made from solid bronze and opal glass – creates striking contrasts. The glass made by Italian craftsmen was inspired by the roaring 1920s in Hollywood.



Elsewhere, a Haussmann-style décor prevails. Graphic patterns of solid oak flooring and painted mouldings frame rails of fashions. Carefully balanced contrasts run into the menswear department, too, where angular fixtures and fittings in calamine and gunmetal grey feature.







Photos Francis Amiand



humbertpoyet.com