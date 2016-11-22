Identity Architects: new monograph of Ippolito Fleitz Group's work reveals the sky's the limit

AMSTERDAM – Identity Architects is an inspiring book that showcases the work – and the approach to work – of Peter Ippolito and Gunter Fleitz' Stuttgart-based studio.



Over the last decade, Ippolito Fleitz Group has evolved into an international design player, crafting elaborate designs, unconventional responses and often surprising solutions for their clients. Within its unique process, the firm transforms the most routine job into a real mission; and the most daunting task into a walk in the park – take the Palace of International Forums Uzbekistan as an example where, within only a few months, IFG managed to turn a building site into one of the country's most important representative edifices.





Photo: Ippolito Fleitz Group



In this illuminating book, readers will discover the working practices of the firm. The team's approach is revelead by author Oliver Herwig, as he organises the firm's portfolio into the central themes that characterise the studio’s work. Projects are not only presented according to sector divisions such as trade fair stands and office designs, they can also be seen grouped together in accordance with the emotions they might instil.



Over the 376 pages, multiple possibilities are illustrated from richly hedonistic interiors to minimalist spaces. The firm's fascination with form will delight, as will the elevation of the 'fifth surface' as a key design element – inviting people to look up and really notice that the sky is the limit. As Herwig notes in the chapter Heaven: 'The ceiling holds a prominent place in IFG’s interior architecture...With IFG, a ceiling is never simply a plain, functional surface, which most architects set aside in order to concentrate on more important concerns. Instead it reaches out to become a wholly different entity, burgeoning with information and attractions, challenging visitors, shop owners, tenants and employees to pause and gaze.'





Photo: Zooey Braun



It is apt therefore that this design feature adorns the cover of the book, with the ceiling of Der Spiegel Canteen catching the eye. 'These sophisticated installations chart spaces. There is an element of playfulness in the idea of discovering and claiming new design territory that only works as a holistic entity. No ceiling without its counterpart, no colour without a resonance, no structure that is merely there for its own sake.'



For more information about Identity Architects, visit the book's webpage: http://frame.shop/identity-architects



Photos courtesy of Ippolito Fleitz Group.



ifgroup.org