Idom's tough concrete cube makes a bold BRUTALIST STATEMENT

LIMA – With a population of nearly 10 million, Lima is one of the biggest cities in the Americas. The Lima Convention Centre, designed by Idom, caters to the urban business population in both a functional and aesthetic sense. Situated in a strategic location in proximity to the National Museum, the Ministry of Education and the National Bank – an area that is locally referred to as the ‘Cultural Centre of the Nation’ – the venue’s appearance makes a point.







It is a bold brutalist statement in the shape of a tough concrete cube, at some points hollowed out, at others clad in metal or glass. On the inside, rectangles and squares continue to dominate the dialogue between built environment and living beings. Cut-outs in the concrete reveal panoramic vistas of the cityscape, the mountains, but also allow for peeks into parts of the interior. The heart of the project, so the architects say, is an elevated outdoor area called Lima Lounge, ‘generated naturally by the disposition and the difference in height of the convention halls’.







The geometrical layout is brought to life with calculated splashes of colour: on the terraces the vivid views are accompanied by bright red furnishings and contrasting greenery – grass that lies on the manmade stone like a soft carpet. There is social potential in this massive space that can hold up to 10,000 people at a time in 18 multipurpose convention halls. The programme further includes underground parking space, restaurants, cafeterias and other services.







Photos Antonio Serrentino

Location La Arqueología 206, Lima, Peru



Article originally published in Mark magazine issue #65