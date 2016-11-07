Immersive sweeping curves set the scene for Lava’s exploration of digital data

SYDNEY – The Powerhouse Museum is currently hosting Out of Hand: Materialising the Digital, an exhibition designed and curated by Lava, a network of architectural offices with outposts in Sydney, Stuttgart and Berlin.



By merging innovative technologies with compositions found in nature, the firm strives to build a smarter future that’s more socially and environmentally responsible. Featuring the work of over 60 international artists, designers and architects – from Zara Hadid to Iris van Herpen and Ron Arad – the space explores the history of digital manufacturing.



‘Designing the exhibition was a dream come true,’ says Chris Bosse, director of Sydney-based Lava Asia Pacific. ‘As [we are] a practice deeply entrenched in digital fabrication technologies, it was exciting to create an immersive space that gives room for storytelling and objects while being part of the story itself.’



A continuous undulating wall cut at varying heights forms displays, while the interior’s cool white palette brings the subject matter to the forefront. The curved, linear structure reflects the possibilities generated by emerging digital data and manufacturing. Each meandering arc of the installation has an internal timber structure and is created with bendable plywood. By adding concealed strip lighting, the architects create the illusion that the structure is floating while adding depth to the sweeping curves.



Out of Hand: Materialising the Digital is on show at the Powerhouse Museum until 25 June 2017.







Photos Peter Bennetts



www.l-a-v-a.net