Innovations@DOMOTEX 2017: Inspiring Ideas in Flooring

The selection has been made. Now the 38 products that have been handpicked as the most outstanding innovations in their field will be showcased at the fair.



As the world’s leading tradeshow for carpets and floor coverings, DOMOTEX will soon be putting the spotlight on the latest trends and applications in the field once again.

For the fourth consecutive season, DOMOTEX exhibitors were invited to submit innovative products and developments for inclusion in the prestigious Innovations@DOMOTEX display to be featured at the fair from 14 to 17 January 2017. A jury of professionals chaired by Munich-based designer Stefan Diez has selected 38 finalists from the entries submitted in the following categories: textile and resilient floor coverings including fibres and yarns, parquet and laminate flooring, and applications and installation technology.

‘We have seen some exciting products that stand out thanks to creative and smart approaches,’ says Stefan Diez. ‘Of course, there are also some existing products that have been given an innovative and exciting twist by means of clever product development.’ The jury’s choices were based on technical innovation, design concept, quality and relevance to their target group.

The innovations chosen by the jury reflect current and emerging trends for both residential and commercial settings. The jury members – experts from the fields of design, architecture, the media and interior design – identified a clear trend towards sustainability as a major selling point, which was a recurring theme across all the entries. There were also lots of products with an organic look and feel, whose textures, materials, motifs or surfaces took their cues from nature. Individuality also remained a key trend, and with good reason. As jury member Manfred Haverkamp, an interior designer based in Herford, Germany, pointed out: ‘The possible variations are endless.’

For more information on Innovations@DOMOTEX, see: http://www.domotex.de/en/events/innovationsdomotex/