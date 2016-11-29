Inside Yota Kakuda's cheese-tart shop, baked goods appear to float in midair

TOKYO – Having completed Bake Sendai earlier this year, Japanese designer Yota Kakuda created another cheese-tart outlet for Bake in Tokyo’s Kita-Senju district, this time inspired by the stained acrylic-resin experiments of Shiro Kuramata.

In a spirit similar to that of the shop in Sendai, the Tokyo interior balances a scrubbed industrial look with a fresh fruity palette. Through grey-framed glazing, passers-by can see a long acrylic-resin counter tinged with an ombre of pink, orange, yellow and green that grades into colourless transparency.

The generic factory-like space – concrete floor, plaster walls finished in mortar, and custom grey aluminium tiles – suits not just the straightforward name of the bakery but also its assembly-line business model, which focuses on a single product. The ascetic plainness of Kakuda’s interior is bathed, however, in the blushing hues of the countertop, on which a plethora of tarts appears to float.

The designer is a graduate of the Royal College of Art, where he studied under Ron Arad before joining Muji back home in Japan. Five years ago, Kakuda set up his own studio in Tokyo. For Bake Kitasenju, he used acrylic panels in the manner of rose-tinted glasses, colouring views inside and outside and washing the disciplined monotony of grey surfaces with warmth and cheer. In turn, subdued shades throughout the rest of the space – predominantly grey, except for an industrial oven and a cluster of white takeaway pastry boxes on the rear wall – highlight a counter that looks good enough to eat.







Photos Atsushi Nakamichi for Nacása & Partners Inc.



yotakakuda.com