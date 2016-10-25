Ippolito Fleitz Group presents key themes for today’s new working world at Orgatec

COLOGNE – In advance of Ippolito Fleitz Group’s participation this week take part in Orgatec 2016, here we revisit a trade fair designed by the studio at the last event. The motto for Walter Knoll’s presence at the last Orgatec in 2014 revolved around communication and identity, key themes of today’s new working world. Designed by Ippolito Fleitz Group, the stand supported Walter Knoll’s market presence and brand identity in the high-end office segment. At the same time, the spatial design echoed changing ways of working with less focus on classic workstations and more on social living environments.



The stand was structured into three sections: an entry zone, followed by a central axis with four scenarios and cafe at the rear. At the main entrance, the new organic Seating Stones collection by Ben van Berkel provided the prelude to the exhibition stand. A stunning backdrop of tropical plants wrapped in a custom-designed black carbon fibre curtain complemented the organic language of the furniture and provided glimpses into the stand beyond.







From the main entrance, a central axis accentuated by white fins on the ceiling led to the end of the stand. Grouped around this axis were four different spatial scenarios with semi-private spaces. Comprising a series of informal zones, the open middle section demonstrated the versatility of the collection through varying compositions of furniture. Spaces were cleverly zoned using suspended oversized images, also veiled behind carbon curtains, screens of black angled fins and coloured partitions that featured quotes about current and future work environments.



The rear zone highlighted communication and the increasing importance of the cafeteria within a workplace setting. Its mirrored interior adorned with lush hanging plants resembled more a chic urban bar than an office. Here, the café was the communication hub, where people had quick chats at the bar, coffee and snacks at the counter or in-depth discussions at the small tables or on comfortable lounges. With such social and dynamic workspaces, going to the office will never feel like hard work.







Orgatec 2016:

The Orgatec trade fair takes place in Cologne, Germany this week – 25 to 29 October 2016 – with a theme: New Visions of Work. There will be a special Re/Work Competence Centre presented by the identity architects Ippolito Fleitz Group which will offer moments of inspiration throughout the fair. For more information about this special event, click here.



Photos Zooey Braun.



