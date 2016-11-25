Ippolito Fleitz questions the role of the common office

COLOGNE – Orgatec offered fertile ground for Stuttgart-based Ippolito Fleitz Group to explore whether the office as we know it can cater to our evolving professional needs.

Re/Work – Moments of Inspiration incorporated products from companies on display, but the stand’s message differed from the usual trade-fair fare. The designers say they took on the role of ‘interrogator’, using the question of whether the office still makes sense as a springboard. Their answer? Yes. Ippolito Fleitz came to the conclusion that ‘space provides a tangible counterbalance to the digital technologies that increasingly have come to dominate our working life. It is and remains a carrier of identity, the means by which you identify with your employer and your own work.’







The 480-sq-m space was divided into eleven zones that highlight aspects of work life. Some areas focused on traditional office ingredients – such as the executive’s workplace – while others looked to more recent trends, including flexible working environments and the results-driven pressure cooker, a place that caters to quick decision making.







The designers asked fairgoers to reflect on the topic by plastering ironic statements and questions across the façade’s wall panels. The words – developed in cooperation with the editorial team at Frame magazine – reflected some of the research conducted in Frame 108’s work-themed Frame Lab.







ifgroup.org

--------



Further insight about Ippolito Fleitz Group's design approach can be gained from the firm's new monograph Identity Architects. This new book will be released by Frame soon: http://frame.shop/identity-architects