Jakob & Macfarlane UPS THE STAKES with their perfume boutique for Frédéric Malle

PARIS – The French bring an innate artistry to the arrangement of objects, and Parisian shop windows often resemble miniature stage sets. Jakob & Macfarlane have upped the stakes with their perfume boutique for Frédéric Malle. It's located alongside other chic showcases on the Rue des Francs Bourgeois in the Marais, a district that began life as a preserve for the aristocracy, then declined into a slum before it was refurbished and became a magnet for tourists. At number 13, a sober facade frames a fantastic collection of sculptured wood display stands that are multiplied by reflections in mirrored walls, ceiling and floor. Step inside and you become an actor on this set, catching a glimpse of yourself and fellow shoppers as you browse.





For the architects, this is the latest, most ambitious variation on a theme they first explored in the Florence Loewy bookstore on a neighboring block. There, freestanding shelf units morphed into organic works of art, drawing customers through the space. They applied the same language on a larger scale to the Hérold social housing project, and have now let it float free in another retail emporium. The warmth of the wood, and the soft curves exert a seductive pull that combines with the varied aromas. As Malle observes, it's "a place where the soul's relationship with the imagination can expand, filling every corner in infinite reflection--here, where time stands still."







jakobmacfarlane.com



Photos Jakob & Macfarlane