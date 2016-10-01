Jestico and Wiles transforms historic bank into brew-pub and uncovers hidden treasures

GLASGOW – Jestico + Wiles architectural firm breathes life and innovation into a historic bank building in Glasgow by converting the space into the Shilling Bar and Brewery. The brief called for a contemporary brew-pub that aspires to be best hospitality outlet where the art and science of brewing can be witnessed by anyone who visits.



Honouring the heritage of the building, the space has been stripped back to reveal the former glory of the 6-m-high banking hall. By avoiding excessive intervention, the designers were able to restore treasures of the past. Polished, fluted marble columns and the original full-height windows that radiate natural light are just a couple of their discoveries.







In addition to this, the authentic steel vault doors have been maintained, leading guests into the bathrooms adorned in black and white chequered tiles. James Dilley of Jestico + Wiles comments: ‘Our design for Shilling responds to our client’s simple brief to create the best brew-pub in Glasgow. We have worked carefully to reveal the original interiors and have overlaid contemporary features that resonate with the building’s rich history.’



A sleek and modern beer hall decked out in marble and copper welcomes visitors into the newly renovated space. Stylistically, the interior has subtle Art Deco and Egyptian revival references, such as artist Gaz Mackay’s monumental mural of a unicorn adorning the back of the bar. The addition of chains to the majestic artwork alongside the geometric forms that fill the space provides an undeniable masculinity to the bar.





Photos James Harris

