JKMM Architects throws traditional desks out the window at a Finnish learning centre

HELSINKI – You won’t find traditional desks or classrooms at Kalasatama School and Daycare. Named after its location – a rapidly growing district in Helsinki, Finland – Kalasatama looks more like the next collab-oriented office space than a children’s learning institution.



Rather than orienting desk-seated students towards a teacher at the front of the room, JKMM used the space and furniture to close the gap. Pupils are brought nearer to the teacher via elements that can be modified for various learning environments. The use of partition walls allows for flexible facilities that can be adapted or connected.



Colourful and modern, the building is also a ‘teacher’; JKMM purposefully exposed certain technical services to educate pupils about where fresh air comes from and where water goes.



Kalasatama School and Daycare will be built in two stages. Once the second phase is complete in 2020, the institution will cater to children from nursery to the end of secondary school.







jkmm.fi