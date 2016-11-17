Julien Baiamonte's rotating installation creates a ghostly soundscape

GENEVA – A Graduate of HEAD Genève´s Spaces and Communication master program, Julien Baiamonte seeks to bridge the gap between the rational and irrational in his work. His latest project, Vocal Chords of Spirit, investigates the relationship between technology and the occult.







Modelled after 19th-century spirit trumpets – horn-shaped speaking tubes that were used in séances to channel voices from the ‘other side’ – the installation consists of two rotating plastic sculptures that form a tangible representation of sound waves. The eerie feedback they generate by simultaneously playing and recording an ambient soundscape is akin to electronic voice phenomena. Their circular movement distorts the audible frequencies of steel vibrations and wind echoes.







Photos Dylan Perrenoud, HEAD Genève



julienbaiamonte.com



