Kazunori Matsumura’s installation embodies an aerodynamic force

ASAHIKAWA – Kazunori Matsumura creates an installation with Michael Schneider-designed TEN chairs at Asahikawa Design Week 2016. Produced by Conde House, the product takes its name from the Japanese word tenku, which means 'the boundless sky'. Matsumura's installation, TEN-KU, sees the chairs take flight.

The design of the chair posed several construction challenges, such as the composition of a new material and the union of woods. Schneider looked to airplanes and ships, drawing structural inspiration from their aerodynamic force and noting the fine balance between structures and textures.





Laid out over two levels, Matsumura's installation welcomes visitors on the ground floor. Here, they are met by parts from TEN chairs in black resin. Each element hangs from the ceiling at a specific angle, like kites ready to launch.

A swirling sea of kites defines the second-floor installation. The white floating forms mirror the shape of the TEN chair's backrest, and soar upwards in a circular motion. A pattern formed by black string on the side wall creates contrast, emphasizing the movement of the kites.



Photos Ryoichi Kawajiri



firm-mkz.com