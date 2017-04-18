Kettal gets the DESIGNature Patricia Urquiola cocktail

BARCELONA – Studio Urquiola has redesigned the Kettal showroom in a celebration of Mediterranean outdoor living that expresses the character of the brand.

Featured in Frame #116, Patricia Urquiola has a client list that ranges from B&B Italia and Boffi to Kartell and CC-Tapis. In the upcoming magazine issue, Jonathan Openshaw calls Urquiola ‘a master of branding and communication’, heralding her as a new breed of designer/art director who seamlessly combines the creative and the commercial.

Indeed, Urquiola is no stranger to the brand.

In the Kettal Barcelona address, which is also its head office, we see Urquiola staying true to her design philosophy that takes its inspiration from local influences. The redesign highlights the characteristics of classic Spanish architecture, revealing and emphasizing the iron bones of the existing structure and the original brick vaults of the ceiling. Meanwhile, traditional typological features like the patio-courtyard and ceramic tiles in bright, natural hues were introduced.