Last call for submissions! A' Design Awards & Competition is looking for creatives like you

The weekend is finally upon us, and so is the final call for submissions to the A' Design Award.

The annual A’ Design Award is a prestigious event that honours creatives from virtually every design discipline. Founded in 2009, the A’ Design Award began as a philanthropic mission to promote ethical design practices and principles worldwide.

Each year, the A’ Design Award celebrates and acknowledges products, projects, services and concepts that demonstrate the highest level of innovation and originality. Uniting designers, architects and artists with distinguished companies and international press, the award exposes talents to a vast global audience. Led by 83 jury members, the award is divided into 100 main categories, such as Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design, Packaging Design, Digital and Electronic Devices Design, and Interface and Interaction Design.

The winning designs and their makers are celebrated and presented to international press via the A' Design Award Gala-Night and Exhibition in Milan, Italy. In addition to a beautifully crafted trophy and official competition certificate, winners of the A’Design prize will receive numerous benefits, including a physical exhibition of selected projects, a PR campaign, access to marketing and consultancy services, tickets to a networking gala, presence in top designer rankings, and extensive exposure across various mediums, including communication to magazines and blogs, a feature in the annual A' Design Award Yearbook of Best Designs and a newsletter announcement of their participation and victory.

