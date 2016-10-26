Lee Broom moves from pop-up to permanent in New York

NEW YORK CITY – British designer Lee Broom tested the waters before opening a fixed furniture and lighting showroom in SoHo.



Pop-ups may have had their heyday, but they’re still a good chance to test out the market before launching with all guns blazing. For British furniture and lighting designer Lee Broom – who’s come a long way since gracing the pages of Frame 79 as a fresh-faced fledgling – the four-week-long test run in May was successful enough to warrant a fixed space. Located in SoHo, it’s the designer’s first permanent own-branded showroom outside London.







Part of service-design firm Cite’s own showroom and neighbouring those of Artemide, Kartell and Boffi, the 75-sqm interior recalls Broom’s Shoreditch flagship. Floor-to-ceiling fabric in what’s described as ‘signature Lee-Broom grey’ serves as a backdrop for the wares. Displayed like works in a gallery, the pieces are arranged to highlight the designer’s focus on materials like brass, marble and crystal.



The showroom’s opening precedes plans for further expansion in the US; a dedicated showroom space (around half the size of the New York City outpost) will open in Los Angeles before the end of 2016.







