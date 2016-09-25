Light effects form spatial displays at Dolce&Gabbana’s Tokyo outpost

‘The light of Sicily shines in the new Dolce&Gabbana boutique in Aoyama,’ says Gwenael Nicolas, Curiosity’s founder. ‘A play of light and shadows reveals the refinement and wonder of the creations.’



The location-specific design responds to Dolce&Gabbana’s brief to transport the creative soul of the brand and its Sicilian roots to the East. Founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana wanted customers to feel as if they’re experiencing a sunny Sicilian day in Tokyo. Both the architecture and décor reflect the Italian city’s distinctive light qualities.



Hundreds of ceiling-mounted projectors illuminate merchandise. Shifting their focus and switching on and off, they create a high-contrast environment reminiscent of a bright, sunny day. In this way, products can be brought to the forefront or sent to the background. A luminous gold staircase at the centre of the space extends the theme of light; visitors’ eyes are drawn to the mass like moths to a flame







Photos courtesy of Satoshi Shigeta