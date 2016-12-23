Liz West’s first permanent installation responds to its neoclassical site

BURY – Following a nine-month-long, £4.6-million refurbishment, UK entertainment venue The Met reopened on 9 December complete with a site-responsive work by artist Liz West. Her first permanent piece, Sevenfold bathes the entrance and stairwell of the Victorian neoclassical building in Greater Manchester in light and colour – two key aspects of West’s work. The installation capitalizes on the abundance of natural light in the vicinity, playing with reflections to amplify The Met’s 1840s architecture.







Newton’s sevenfold rainbow sequence – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet – provided West with both inspiration and a title. Seven prisms – six in the main installation and another smaller version above the reception desk – rely on mirrors to emanate colour and reflect aspects of the restoration.







West hopes that visitors will be ‘able to see new elements within the installation every time they look at the piece’. Even during one encounter, the mirrors and reflections at play offer an ever-changing scene.



Photos Jim Stephenson

Location The Met, Market Street, Bury, UK

liz-west.com