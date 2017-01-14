Lotte Van Velzen distils The Arrivals brand language for a minimalistic pop-up concept store

NEW YORK CITY – With an aesthetic grounded in NY street style, direct-to-consumer outerwear brand The Arrivals’ first physical touchpoint had to be in the Big Apple. After a successful trial at the Chelsea Flea Market, founder Jeff Johnson launched a more intensive retail experience for the brand in SoHo for the December holiday season. Designed by interior designer Lotte van Velzen, the contemporary pop-up store echoes the architecturally inspired identity of The Arrivals through the use of geometric shapes and graphic textures.











Given a small space and budget, the challenge was to deliver a high-impact experience that connected the user to the brand. Capitalizing on the scarcity of space in Lower Manhattan, the designer conjured up a compact store with a clean minimalistic aesthetic concept and a distinctive terrazzo graphic pattern. And to further maximize The Arrivals’ merchandising strategy, the central display unit ‘The Carousel’ rotates each week as a new collaborative partner enters the space.







lottevanvelzen.com