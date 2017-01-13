Make a cultural connection with MTic-design at Frame's KitchenLab

COLOGNE – A design collaboration often yields a synergy of aesthetics and ideologies, but when this exchange occurs across different cultures it can enrich the product in interesting and unexpected ways. It is in line with this philosophy that MTic-design facilitates international co-creation between designers in the Netherlands and Colombia.



As peculiar as this pairing might seem, when Dutch designer Emma van Eijkeren and the Colombian MOAK Studio came together, they discovered that they had in common not only aesthetics, but also the activities that they enjoyed with their families and friends. These intercultural similarities lead to the development of ME, a versatile set of mobile kitchen equipment for food preparation and transportation.







ME combines various kitchen appliances in one unit, with each component of ME open to different interpretations for its use. Foods can be roasted in the clay bowl, for instance, while the wooden lid doubles as a chopping board.







This emphasis on portability and flexibility in ME is designed to bring friends and family together over a meal.



MTic-design founders Marie-Thérèse Woltering and Bas Sala will present ME and give a Trend Talk about design innovation through cultural collaboration at Frame’s KitchenLab on 21 January at 14:00 (stand A-028 Hall 05.2) at IMM LivingKitchen.