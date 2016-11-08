Marble endures at Biennale Interieur in Kortrijk

KORTRIJK – The 25th edition of Biennale Interieur in the Belgian city of Kortrijk saw the main venue – the city’s Xpo trade fair – feature a series of real interiors. The curatorial programme, Silver Linings – Interiors, included installations commissioned or designed by the show’s curators, Brussels-based architects OFFICE Kersten Geers and David Van Severen, together with artist Richard Venlet and graphic designer Joris Kritis.



A good place to spot underexposed Belgian and European design talents, Interieur 2016 solidified the endurance of the marble trend. Hong Kong-based designer Michael Young offered a utilitarian and profiled marble wall shelf, while coffee tables by Julien Renault Objects integrated an electrical socket (both are for high-end Belgian company Van Den Weghe). Danish brand Mater presented the colourful, highly polished Indian marble Disc Tables (launched in Milan this year), while Hervé Humbert celebrated the material with raw, poetic coffee tables for Berlin-based Atelier Haussmann.







Notable marble launches also included a rakish side table by London-based Made in Ratio that combined the material with steel and wood and, over at the Beltrami meets Luce di Carrara booth, two venerable stone companies showcased the rock in a series of industrial furniture pieces. A table with an oversized base that becomes part of the interior architecture and a modular marble bookshelf, both by Lorenzo Damiani, stood out for their functionality and strong aesthetics.



A faux marble product by Belgian profile company Depro was unexpectedly alluring. Part of the 5x5 series of projects that sees local design platform Designregio Kortrijk unite established and emerging designers (in this case Danny Venlet and Andries De Winter & Bert Vermeire respectively) with a local manufacturer, the result was a series of clever and highly realistic wood and marble wall and ceiling coverings featuring fully integrated LED lighting.







