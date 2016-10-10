Mark contributors from TD Architects are shortlisted for a writing award

AMSTERDAM – Theo Deutinger and Stefano Filippas, of TD Architects in Amsterdam, have recently been nominated – among four other nominees – for the Geert Bekaert Prize for architectural criticism for their article that touches on the topic of extreme border control. The competition is organised by ArchiNed, an online platform for disseminating knowledge around urban design, architecture, landscape, design and e-culture that has a focus on the Netherlands. Geert Bekaert was a prolific writer and architectural critic of the twentieth-century who, while based in Belgium, had a far-wider reach. The award was set up to stimulate the art of writing and criticism of design and architecture in the Low Countries.



The authors from TD Architects have regularly contributed to Mark magazine since April 2008 (Mark #13), covering topics that relate to social and political underpinnings of the built environment. The firm’s contributions take the form of infographics ­– often inspired by the drawings of modernist, Ernst Neufert – that are elaborated on with a short text over a two-page spread.



The nominated authors' shortlisted article, entitled 'Walls and Fences', was published in Mark #56, the May/June 2015 issue. The content of the article reviews the state of borders being made physical with walls being 'employed to keep people out, or in' – a subject that still has its place in stimulating thought this year, with new proposals by a current US presidential candidate. The global examples illustrated in such a technical and objective manner in some way shows how terror is institutionalised through architecture, which adds to the critical tone of the article.



The winner of the Geert Bekaert Prize will be announced on December 15, in Rotterdam.



Images courtesy of TD Architects



td-architects.eu