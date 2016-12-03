Masquespacio packs play into lifestyle store Gnomo

VALENCIA – Bright pops of pink, blue and yellow juxtaposed with monochrome stripes adorn the entrance of lifestyle store Gnomo, setting the scene for the playful retail environment that lies ahead. Spanish creative agency Masquespacio pays respect to the 80s aesthetic of the space while injecting a contemporary touch. Masquespacio’s creative director Ana Hernández says, ‘Taking into account that Gnomo sells different kinds of objects from a wide set of brands, it was important to create a fun and happy atmosphere, without creating visual disorder.’







A prevailing geometric black-and-white theme is brought to life with generous infiltrations of bold and cheerful colours. To facilitate the brand’s vast product range cubic side tables and display units provide the opportunity to change merchandise exhibitions regularly. In addition, a range of triangular and circular grids act as additional touch points for product presentation.







Foliage sprouts from the mesh-like fixtures emphasizing the store’s spirited nature. The green botanical plants continue over the sales desk, giving a touch of vibrancy to the solely monochrome counter top. Funky curved lighting is uniformly dispersed adding the final touch of fun to the interior.







Photos Luis Beltran



masquespacio.com