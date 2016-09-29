Masquespacio's design for Valencia Lounge Hostel caters to different personalities

VALENCIA – Youthful and bright, Masquespacio's Valenica Lounge Hostel is intended to convey the cosiness of home. The project comprises 11 eclectic rooms united by distinctive 20th-century local elements. The space juxtaposes past and present, a contrast that's visible in the meeting of original decorative features and bold, graphic prints.



To attract a diverse clientele, the agency gave each room its own personality. Surfing and music are among the concepts chosen to cater to different tastes and lifestyles. Masquespacio also designed bespoke decorative elements such as lamps and tables to heighten the personal atmosphere.



Tranquil by day and lively by night, the hostel is situated in the district of El Carmen. The designers wanted to make travelers feel relaxed and at ease in a new city and environment. As Ana Milena Hernández Palacios, creative director of Masquespacio, says: 'We wanted to re-create the feeling for the guests that they were staying in a home, but one that makes them dream, disconnect and live a new experience, while they are enjoying their holidays.'







Photos Luis Beltran

