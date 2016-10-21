Mathieu Lehanneur makes marble move at the London Design Festival

LONDON – The latest instalment of Mathieu Lehanneur’s Liquid Marble series assumed centre stage in the restored and redecorated Norfolk House Music Room at the V&A during this year’s London Design Festival. The monolithic slabs of hand-polished marble that highlight the French designer’s series demonstrate the transformation of a dynamic yet ephemeral moment into a solid, permanent object that relies on algorithmic 3D modelling for its sculptural quality. The result resembles the gently rippling surface of a calm sea. In its museum setting, resting lightly on a 30-cm-high pedestal, the piece took on a severe black hue, forming an arresting contrast to the ivory walls and baroque golden ornament of its stately surroundings.







mathieulehanneur.fr



Photos Ed Reeve