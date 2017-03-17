Matteo Thun sets the stage for Zara’s grand entrance

MILAN – The Zara flagship store on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II made a grand entrance this February.

For the fashion retail brand, the team at Matteo Thun produced a dramatic two-storey entrance installation, designed to allow for Zara’s seasonal collections to be staged differently throughout the year.

The heritage of the Corso Vittorio building as a theatre in the 30s and later a cinema is still evident in the dramatic double staircase entrance with its marble and brass mosaics, as well as the gold cupola and stunning Murano chandelier. Matteo Thun was inspired to carry this theatrical concept over to the installation, using real bamboo and brass to link the installation to the mosaic walls. The bamboo also improves the eco-efficiency of the installation.