Matteo Thun sets the stage for Zara’s grand entrance

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Fabio Tempestini
    MILAN – The Zara flagship store on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II made a grand entrance this February.

    For the fashion retail brand, the team at Matteo Thun produced a dramatic two-storey entrance installation, designed to allow for Zara’s seasonal collections to be staged differently throughout the year.

    The heritage of the Corso Vittorio building as a theatre in the 30s and later a cinema is still evident in the dramatic double staircase entrance with its marble and brass mosaics, as well as the gold cupola and stunning Murano chandelier. Matteo Thun was inspired to carry this theatrical concept over to the installation, using real bamboo and brass to link the installation to the mosaic walls. The bamboo also improves the eco-efficiency of the installation.

    Matteo Thun’s vision for the modular, flexible structure is to act as a kind of Arc de Triomphe that invites customers inside. The installation also gives Zara centre stage, with the mannequins (by Bonaveri) positioned as actors clad in the latest collection and the visitors as the audience. Fitted-out by Group Artes International, the installation replicates the set design of a theatre.


    matteothun.com

    Location Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 11, 20121 Milan, Italy

