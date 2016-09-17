Melbourne’s William Angliss Institute prepares budding hoteliers for the real world

Great hotel design is about more than attractive interiors. The designer who’s out to improve communication between guest and hotelier should also pay attention to peripheral concerns, such as user experience and brand image. The team at Edwards Moore had precisely that strategy in mind when embarking on the design of a dynamic new facility for the William Angliss Institute, a hospitality school in central Melbourne.







‘The future of hotel design is exciting and requires new ways of thinking,’ says architect Ben Edwards. In developing cutting-edge learning facilities for William Angliss, Edwards and his team considered the evolution of the hotel model, taking into account several influential factors: the disruptive rise of Airbnb, with its sense of belonging and strong ‘locals’ secret’ vibe; the booking experience; the ways in which guests interact with and occupy space; and scores of minute details, like the feel of a door lever. Nothing was left to chance.



The new facility provides hospitality students with three themed hotel rooms designed to promote intimacy and to offer pleasantly tactile surroundings. The trio of rooms, linked across three floors, comprises the Soho Suite, which channels the energy of London’s Soho district with its cheeky neon-pink accents; the serene Kyoto Suite, complete with shoji screens; and the rough-and-ready Brooklyn Suite.



By playing at the conceptual edges of real-word scenarios, Edwards Moore came up with stimulating spaces for the hoteliers of the future.







edwardsmoore.com



This project was featured in Frame 112. Find your copy in the Frame Store.