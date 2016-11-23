Mi Zhang’s dust collection is an attempt to improve air quality in a polluted Chinese city

QUYANG – Thanks to its rich mineral resources, the city of Quyang in Northeast China boasts some of the largest mining and stone-working industries in the country. Unfortunately, Quyang also ranks high on the list of Chinese cities with serious air-pollution levels, because of the dust generated by these activities. Even though the source of the dust cannot be eliminated, Central Saint Martins graduate Mi Zhang sees a potential solution in ‘mining’ the dust. Combining pine resin, natural local pigments and marble dust from Quyang, she engineered a durable and fully biodegradable material, demonstrating its physical possibilities in a series of abstract vessels.







Photos Tom Mannion



mizhang.co



This project features in Frame 113. Find your copy in the Frame Store.