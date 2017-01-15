Michael Iveson poses a philosophical question with bubble-wrapped hotel walls

LONDON – At the start of the year, British artist Michael Iveson checked into the Averard Hotel in West London. Not a particularly remarkable turn of events perhaps, except that this particular London address is currently derelict. Iveson had come to make part of the building his studio, not his home, and was so inspired by the surroundings that he decided to host his first solo show at the Averard.







The exhibition was filled with various visual delights, but we’re going to concentrate on Corridor, an ‘installation footprint’ on the first floor. After the hotel closed, ceilings were ripped out and walls knocked through, inadvertently revealing traces of how the building had been divided in its previous incarnation into two separate mansion houses. Iveson used the remains as a blueprint for a series of constructions clad in black-painted bubble wrap. These spread throughout the deserted interior, with paintings from Iveson’s Apartment Slicker series serving as doors and windows into what felt like a ghostly underworld.







By asking visitors to retrace the past, Corridor explored the consequences of how a space can be transformed by its function as a hotel, a home, a workspace or an exhibition. The bubble wrap itself added a philosophical edge to the experience: was it meant to protect past, present or future?







michaeliveson.co.uk