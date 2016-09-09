Miu Miu’s fibreglass mannequins get a flamboyant makeover

DISPLAY – Now a graduate of Central Saint Martins, young British designer Matty Bovan continues his meteoric rise by contributing to the launch of Miu Miu’s Croisière 2017 collection. The Italian company transformed Hotel de la Paiva on the Champs-Élysées into a series of decadent party pieces all worthy of Frame’s attention. Our focus, however, is on the mannequins, which were embellished with Bovan’s signature flair. He created a range of handmade accessories, ranging from jewellery to facial features and wigs, to bring the models to life in a glorious riot of sparkles, glitter and rhinestones.





miumiu.com

mattybovan.com

Photos courtesy of Miu Miu