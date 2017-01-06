Montalba EMBODIES INFORMAL BEAUTY for Raquel Allegra’s first ever boutique

LOS ANGELES – After becoming a steady fixture in the likes of Barneys, Liberty and Harvey Nichols, Raquel Allegra opens its first ever showroom and boutique in Los Angeles.







‘Informal beauty’ is how Raquel Allegra defines its fashions. Known for pieces with rich texture, the boho-inspired brand mixes luxury and comfort, familiarity and exclusivity. It’s these contrasts that local architecture outfit Montalba employed in its design of the 130-sq-m store.







Familiarity comes in the form of existing elements, many of which the architects preserved. They added suspended solid-brass clothing rails, which add visual interest without disturbing the space’s narrow floor plan.







Natural light – a recurring concern in Montalba Architects’ work – further serves to amplify the slender room, with two central skylights at each end adding to what enters through the north façade.



