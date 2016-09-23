Monumental luminaires boost the value of synthetic resin and rejected objects

Austrian-Dutch team Benedikt Fischer and Boris de Beijer bonded while studying jewellery design at Amsterdam’s Rietveld School of Art & Design. Neither was content to limit his creativity to one discipline, as their series of illuminative obelisks illustrates. Fischer and De Beijer concocted the material for these lamps from resin and found objects, using ‘an alchemic process that transforms basic, common resources into a new material that conceals its origins and resembles higher-valued materials’. Aptly titled Menhir (‘standing stone’), the lights look like columns of polished minerals. Most importantly, the result of this project is a delightfully diverse range of colours and forms, which when seen en masse invites the observer to imagine a leisurely stroll among ancient Egyptian art treasures.







