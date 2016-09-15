Moxon's 'urban shoe' retail concept for Mo:vel challenges high street shopping

BRIGHTON - Moxon Architects takes a fresh, youthful approach with the firm’s new retail concept for ‘urban shoe’ start-up Mo:vel. A unique store, located amongst the busy streets of Brighton, sets to challenge the traditional shoe shopping experience on the high street. The exposure of services and stripped back nature of the design is intended to create the feeling that the store is an extension of the street.



Chipboard provides a neutral background along with pick-and-mix style display units, allowing the products’ bright colours to be prominent and catch the eyes of customers. The versatile sneakers are placed against black recycled-rubber panels referencing the urban culture of the brand whilst, generating maximum visual impact.



Visual and physical access to the product, as well as rapid sales transactions, were the primary goals of the interior design team. A seamless flow from browsing to point of purchase is provided by savvy storage systems within the display units, minimising the amount of time sales assistants spend in the stock room. Olivier Talleux at Mov:el said, ‘We wanted the display units to hold all available shoe sizes, so customers didn’t need to be kept waiting. Thanks to Moxon’s work we achieved our brief with minimalistic style.’



Flexibility of format was another key element of the design brief. Employees are able to be imaginative with the layout of the fixtures. Enabling faster services, frequent experimentation alongside a dynamic and original retail experience.





Photos courtesy of Simon Kennedy