Studio O+A's new book reveals 'Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design'

       Text Frame Publishers       Photos Studio O+A
Tags Book, Interior Design, Office, Pre-sale, Studio O+A, Workspace

    Amsterdam – Frame's latest release offers an exclusive look at the inner-workings of Studio O+A, the San Francisco-based studio led by Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander responsible for creating numerous office environments that have changed how work and the workplace are defined. Pre-order your copy now to get 20% discount!

    This book looks at what the people of Studio O+A have produced in the 26 years since the company's founding: 'Making the office a physical narrative reminds people who work in it that they are part of a larger purpose. It gives them a meaningful landscape within which to shape their own memories.'

    Twelve True Tales reveals that touch of the offbeat for which O+A is known. Realised projects include workspaces for Yelp, Nike, Cisco, Giant Pixel, Uber, Kimball and others, as well as forward-looking design experiments in mobile workspace design, product design and branding.

     

    Pre-order now to get 20% off the retail price (regular price €39), but act quick: this exclusive offer runs only until the book's release on 23 May. To order your copy, and to find out more about this inspiring volume, visit: http://frame.shop/studio-o+a

