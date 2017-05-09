Studio O+A's new book reveals 'Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design'

Amsterdam – Frame's latest release offers an exclusive look at the inner-workings of Studio O+A, the San Francisco-based studio led by Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander responsible for creating numerous office environments that have changed how work and the workplace are defined. Pre-order your copy now to get 20% discount!





This book looks at what the people of Studio O+A have produced in the 26 years since the company's founding: 'Making the office a physical narrative reminds people who work in it that they are part of a larger purpose. It gives them a meaningful landscape within which to shape their own memories.'

Twelve True Tales reveals that touch of the offbeat for which O+A is known. Realised projects include workspaces for Yelp, Nike, Cisco, Giant Pixel, Uber, Kimball and others, as well as forward-looking design experiments in mobile workspace design, product design and branding.