AMSTERDAM – Our new book Sound Materials by Tyler Adams will be out soon. It is brimming with acoustic inspiration detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials, with real-world applications in a variety of interior design and architectural contexts.



Sound Materials is a definitive resource for architects, designers and creative professionals – the first publication of its kind to catalogue such a variety of sound absorbing materials. Fundamental technical concepts are clearly and concisely presented to provide a general understanding of how materials absorb sound and how these materials are commonly used to reduce noise and reverberation, inform our sense of space, and improve communication in everyday environments.



This book not only surveys an extensive range of materials past, present and emerging, but also highlights many exciting opportunities for future innovation and collaboration at the intersections of acoustical engineering, materials science, design and architecture.



A special chapter is devoted to interviews with leading designers and engineers who work with sound absorbing materials in a variety of novel and innovative ways. Project profiles include work from leading architects and designers such as OMA, Gehry Partners, Foster + Partners, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, and Barber & Osgerby. To get a sneak preview of the book, you can already get sight of one of these interviews online here.









Order today from the book's webpage: http://store.frameweb.com/sound-materials