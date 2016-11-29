Night Fever 5 out soon: discover the latest trends in hospitality design

AMSTERDAM – The next edition of our sought-after book series Night Fever 5 will be out soon. It is brimming with design inspiration featuring stunning hospitality destinations from across the globe. Pre-order your copy now to get 20% discount!

As a barometer of what’s hot in hospitality design, Night Fever 5 presents over 100 venues – from bijou bars and small eateries bars to multilevel clubs and exclusive hotels – in an inspiring volume that details the field’s latest trends. The book reveals how ateliers and studios distil the essence of a venue and incorporate it in the interior design for some of the world’s top destinations to drink, dine and dream.





Explore the cutting-edge approaches of young studios and world-renowned design firms and discover how they create an outstanding interior and a specific atmosphere, all within the remit and restrictions of the brief.





Each article outlines how the concept was developed and executed, in many cases illustrated with sketches and floor plans. Completing the book is an index of designer profiles of the featured studios, as well as the venue index. Following the familiar format of the previous titles in this series, Night Fever 5 is an indispensable source of both information and inspiration.





Pre-order today to get 20% off the retail price (regular price €69), but act quick: this pre-sale runs until the book's release date of 15 November. Visit: http://store.frameweb.com/night-fever-5