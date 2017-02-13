Nike+ Run Club lets you run in a Tron-like space

SHANGHAI – Grab your running gear but leave the weather-proof jacket behind! This spring, the Nike+ Run Club hubs in Times Square will get you out of the cold and immerse you in an out-of-this-world experience.











Designed by Coordination Asia, the hexagonal pop-up hub is installed with treadmills and dynamic media surfaces in pod-like sections that create a kaleidoscopic interior. As runners kick it into high gear within this Tron-like environment, their performance stats are displayed on screens both inside and outside so bystanders can cheer them on.











Nearby, another hexagonal hub serves as an information station for participants to register for the training sessions, tech demonstrations, and professional coaching within the main hub.







Check out the video below for an exclusive aerial view.







Location Shanghai Times Square, 99 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China