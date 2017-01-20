Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance fashions a fairyland for Perrier-Jouët in London

LONDON – The London Design Festival, an annual event that began in 2003, continues to grow inexorably. The 2016 edition included over 400 exhibits and installations, ranging from hardcore trade shows, such as 100% Design, to Makers House, an impressive pop-up space that Burberry and The New Craftsmen installed in a disused bookstore.







One of the smaller gems was a venue for the guests – mostly invitees – of champagne brand Perrier-Jouët. Spanning two floors of a building in Soho’s Wardour Street, L’Eden took its name from the Eden cellar in Epernay, France, the home of Maison Perrier-Jouët and the place where the company’s rarest champagnes are stored.







French designer Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance’s tranquil entrance-level environment featured a bevy of 3D-printed ‘leaves’ attached to brass poles, evoking the feel of a fairyland forest shimmering with kaleidoscopic foliage. Champagne flutes hanging from the ends of the poles could be plucked, like fruit from a tree. Waiting for their glasses to be filled, visitors settled on furniture from Bernhardt or wandered through a lounge that lacked a stationary bar, thus questioning the traditional relationship between customers and staff, while emanating an air of easy interaction.



noeduchaufourlawrance.com

This article is featured in Frame 114.