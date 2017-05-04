Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony

The airy space in the heart of Amsterdam’s 19th-century industrial area is filled with colour and light, referencing the bright days of summer which complement the collection. We speak to Selina Parr and Lara Tolman of Noman Studio about their design.

Can you explain your concept for the pop-up store?

Noman Studio: At first we were asked to make a space within a space by creating an acrylic-glass box. That was before the location was even chosen. Our initial plan was to have the box as the ground shape and then cut out shapes that could function as racks and tables, the way a pop-out book or card functions.

Then during the design process – and given the final location – we sliced up the box. It was too much, in the centre of the room, it didn’t invite.

We let go of the box concept because it was narrowing us, but we held on to the shapes, the pop-out system, and the grid. We started cutting and flipping the walls of the box, until frames appeared to which we could give function; racks to hang the collection from or sections to prop up other objects. Finally, we placed the elements in a grid to maintain the logic of the space. So as a matter of fact we exploded the box.