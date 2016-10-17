Normann Copenhagen’s showroom is a material mashup

COPENHAGEN – Here at Frame, we’ve seen our fair share of furniture showrooms, but Normann Copenhagen’s flagship store in Copenhagen breathes fresh air into the genre. Theatrical and exhibition-like, the showroom plays with material mashups: epoxy resin, steel and glass meet coloured acrylic and terrazzo. ‘We wanted to give visitors the feeling they’re moving around in an art installation,’ says designer Hans Hornemann, who developed the showroom concept and design together with Normann Copenhagen’s brand manager, Britt Bonnesen. ‘We’ve played with the contrast between warm and cold in a contemporary interior environment that pays homage to premises that are very worthy of preservation.’



Initially a theatre, the building still bears its original classical detailing, which was restored in the renovation process. Stucco work and bas reliefs contrast the emerald-green ceiling and oyster-grey walls.



Rising incongruously from the floor, a staircase leads to the visual cherry on the top. Visitors get a hint of what’s waiting beyond before descending as they encounter stairs covered in plush pink carpet. Once below, they’re immersed in a monochromatic world of the same hue. To deepen the sensorial experience, a site-specific composition by Nina Holmgren – Fresh fools in a pool of pink salty tears – soaks the room in sound.







