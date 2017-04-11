Normann Copenhagen’s designs respond to social settings – just as people do

COPENHAGEN – The Kunsthal Charlottenborg exhibition centre was transformed last month for the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (known as CPH:DOX), one of the largest film festivals of its kind in the world. The old palace building was filled with custom-made Normann Copenhagen furniture for the festival, arranged in thematic clusters to create designated spaces – including viewing rooms, a padded VR screening room, and Denmark’s first social cinema. From the foyer to the banquet hall, the installation-like décor – curated by CPH:DOX’s creative collective and Normann Copenhagen designers Hans Hornemann and Britt Bonnesen – covers more than 1,300 sq-m.

Outfitted exclusively with Normann Copenhagen furniture, the scenography reflects the visual identity of CPH:DOX with a bright, natural palette juxtaposed against an industrial and artificial atmosphere through the use of neon signs and synthetic materials like latex and silvery aluminium fabric.

'We took CPH:DOX's colour universe and used repetitions and colour accents to compose a visual theme,' says Britt Bonneson. 'For example, landings on the staircases between the foyer and the first floor are decorated with rows of poufs in blush velvet, creating a link between the different environments on the two floors.'